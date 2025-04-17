Yankees were winners as visitors for the first time in their spring training home

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees were winners as visitors in their spring training home for the first…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees were winners as visitors in their spring training home for the first time.

New York was back at Steinbrenner Field for a four-game series against the displaced Tampa Bay Rays, who are using their AL East rival’s ballpark for their home games this season.

Ben Rice had his first big league four-hit game and drove in two runs, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer and New York rallied to beat the Rays 6-3.

“It was a great environment,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously, a ton of Yankees fans. I think the Yankees and Rays have done a great job of getting this ready but I didn’t like my seat. … All of it was weird.”

The Rays needed a rental stadium after Hurricane Milton tore off the roof panels at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct 9. The ballpark couldn’t be repaired quickly and the Rays made a deal with the Yankees to use their open-air 11,026-capacity spring training facility across the bay in Tampa.

“I think this was for the good of baseball, for the good of the Rays,” Boone said. “I know their organization, our organization worked very well together in making it viable and it’s just the right thing to do on all fronts. When something like that storm happens, it’s bigger than obviously we compete hard against each other, they’re one of our main rivals but to do the right thing always feels good.”

The Yankees’ generosity meant Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the rest of New York’s roster are spending four days in a cramped clubhouse while the Rays enjoy palatial surroundings. The visiting team dining area is usually the media cafe during spring training.

“The only weird part was being on the other side of the field,” said Ben Rice, who had his first four-hit game. “The game itself is the same thing.”

New York last winter completed a major renovation of the clubhouse, doubling player and staff space to 50,000 square feet. There is a two-story weight room with floor-to-ceiling windows and garage door, indoor and outdoor stretching areas, a Ping-Pong table, a barbershop, eight beds in a trainers area, massage rooms and a SwimEx along with hot and cold tubs with TVs at water level, a sauna red-light therapy and four batting cages. Each player locker has a safe along with USB and USB-C ports. There is a 70-seat meeting room, six private offices and 12 desks for additional staff.

“First of all, it is amazing to have that as our spring training home, now is really awesome, and guys really took advantage of it this year,” Boone said. “But your mind switches to once you leave, like we know we’re in the season, we know it was expected, so I don’t even really let myself go there.”

Boone had left a note for Rays manager Kevin Cash before the Yankees went up north in March. He meant to leave a bottle of tequila with the note but forgot so he sent it over before the game.

“Just kind of my housewarming gift,” Boone said.

What kind of tequila?

“The good stuff,” Boone said with a smile.

However, he didn’t like his view from the third-base dugout and the line of sight to third-base coach Luis Rojas.

“It kind of sucks, actually,” he said. “I got to move to a place that I’m not usually with my signs to Luis. … I like the other side better.”

