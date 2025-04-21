Live Radio
Home » Sports » Wrexham wins and returns…

Wrexham wins and returns into automatic promotion spot with two rounds left

The Associated Press

April 21, 2025, 1:56 PM

BLACKPOOL, England (AP) — Wrexham was back in the driver’s seat for promotion from English third-tier soccer after a crunch 2-1 win over Blackpool on Monday.

The road win lifted Wrexham back into League One’s top two spots for automatic promotion.

After a loss by Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham was two points above third-placed Wycombe with two rounds to go. Birmingham City has already clinched the league title.

Celebrity co-owner Rob McElhenney was among the 2,000 Wrexham supporters in the away end to see their side break the deadlock on the hour mark.

James McClean’s opening score through a crowded box was doubled three minutes later by Ollie Rathbone. Blackpool scored in stoppage time but Wrexham held on.

Wrexham’s unbeaten run was extended to eight games as it seeks a third straight promotion.

Two years ago, the Welsh club was in the fifth-tier National League but has surged through England’s soccer pyramid thanks to the injection of cash from McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up