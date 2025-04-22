World Athletics sets 40% rule for women on national boards by 2029

MONACO (AP) — World Athletics says national track and field federation executive boards must be at least 40% female by…

MONACO (AP) — World Athletics says national track and field federation executive boards must be at least 40% female by 2029.

“We know challenges remain in getting more female coaches, referees and administrators into athletics but we are committed to equality and opportunity to drive lasting change across the athletics community worldwide,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

The governing body of athletics published further details of its three-year gender leadership strategy on Tuesday, having achieved gender parity on its ruling council in 2023.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made to date to increase female representation in athletics — highlighted by our 50-50 gender balanced council,” Coe said.

“This strategy reflects our continued commitment toward ensuring women are not only present but prominent in leadership and decision-making roles across our sport.”

