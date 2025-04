With contract expiring, Cubs’ Kyle Tucker says he’s not sure how Guerrero’s deal affects his future

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker was well aware of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive contract. He just wasn’t sure how it…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker was well aware of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive contract. He just wasn’t sure how it would impact him.

A day after Guerrero agreed to a $500 million, 14-year contract with Toronto that begins in 2026, Tucker insisted he is focusing more on the immediate future than whether he will remain with the Chicago Cubs after this season.

“I’m sure he loves playing in Toronto,” Tucker said before Monday’s 7-0 win over Texas. “It’s great for him. I mean, everyone’s a little different. Right now, I’m here to play this year. I’m excited to get out again and play tonight, just kind of see where everything goes after that.”

Guerrero’s contract, which is pending a physical, sets a high bar for other players with expiring deals, such as Tucker. It’s the third largest in total dollars behind outfielder Juan Soto’s $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets that started this season and two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers that began last year and is heavily deferred.

Guerrero, the son of a Hall of Famer, is playing on a $28.5 million, one-year contract after avoiding arbitration. The four-time All-Star had said he wouldn’t negotiate a long-term deal once he reported to spring training. But talks with his agent continued.

Tucker was asked if he had set a deadline for the Cubs.

“I haven’t thought about it that much,” he said. “I’m just trying to come out here and play. … I’m just here to play baseball. I just let the other stuff fall where it is and see what happens.”

The Cubs acquired the well-rounded Tucker from Houston in December, hoping the three-time All-Star and one-time Gold Glove outfielder can lift a team that finished with an 83-79 record each of the past two years. But it’s not clear if this will be a long-term arrangement.

Tucker avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $16.5 million, one-year contract. He figures to be in for a huge deal, whether he agrees to one with the Cubs or signs with another team.

Tucker is off to a good start in Chicago. He is batting .327 with five homers and National League-leading 16 RBIs after going 2 for 5 and driving in a run against Texas.

Tucker took National League Player of the Week honors on Monday, following an impressive performance against the Athletics and San Diego Padres. He combined to go 9 for 23 with three homers and eight RBIs as the Cubs won five of six games.

“It’s been fun watching Kyle kind of at the peak of who he is as an offensive player,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s just so locked in from pitch one and ready to do damage, and at the same time spitting on the stuff he doesn’t want to swing at. It’s been fun to watch. He’s had a great week, no doubt about it.”

Tucker is enjoying his time with the Cubs. He called the atmosphere at Wrigley Field “spectacular” and said fans “come out and support their team no matter what.”

“It’s been great ever since I’ve been over here,” Tucker said. “Everyone’s been super nice and helpful and everything. The hospitality’s been great. … I just here to play some baseball and see what happens after that.” ___

