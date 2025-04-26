Wild LW Marcus Johansson misses Game 4 against Vegas with lower-body injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson missed Saturday’s NHL playoff game against Vegas with a…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson missed Saturday’s NHL playoff game against Vegas with a lower-body injury.

Johansson, who was playing on the second line, left Thursday’s Game 3 with 13 minutes left in the third period. Coach John Hynes did not provide a timeline for a potential return.

Johansson had one assist in the first three games of the series. He had 11 goals and 34 points in 72 regular-season games.

Vinnie Hinostroza played for the Wild for the first time this series.

Minnesota leads the series 2-1.

