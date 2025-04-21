Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 12 9 .571 +½ Seattle 12 10 .545 — Toronto…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 12 9 .571 +½ Seattle 12 10 .545 — Toronto 12 10 .545 — Boston 13 11 .542 — Los Angeles 11 10 .524 ½ Houston 10 11 .476 1½ Athletics 10 12 .455 2 Baltimore 9 12 .429 2½ Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 3 Kansas City 9 14 .391 3½ Minnesota 7 15 .318 5 Chicago 5 17 .227 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee 14, Athletics 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 5, San Francisco 4

San Diego 3, Houston 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 1-2) at Boston (Newcomb 0-2), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 2-0) at Houston (Blanco 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 1-0) at Athletics (Bido 2-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 16 7 .696 +2½ San Francisco 14 8 .636 +1 Arizona 13 9 .591 — Philadelphia 13 9 .591 — Milwaukee 12 10 .545 1 Cincinnati 11 11 .500 2 Miami 9 12 .429 3½ St. Louis 9 13 .409 4 Washington 9 13 .409 4 Atlanta 8 13 .381 4½ Pittsburgh 8 15 .348 5½ Colorado 4 17 .190 8½

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 4

Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Miami 7, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee 14, Athletics 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0

Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, San Francisco 4

San Diego 3, Houston 2

Colorado 3, Washington 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Martinez 0-3) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

