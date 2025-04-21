Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|+½
|Seattle
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Toronto
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Boston
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Los Angeles
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Houston
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|Athletics
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Baltimore
|9
|12
|.429
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|3½
|Minnesota
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|Chicago
|5
|17
|.227
|7
___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2
Milwaukee 14, Athletics 1
L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 5, San Francisco 4
San Diego 3, Houston 2
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 1-2) at Boston (Newcomb 0-2), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 2-0) at Houston (Blanco 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 1-0) at Athletics (Bido 2-1), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|+2½
|San Francisco
|14
|8
|.636
|+1
|Arizona
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Milwaukee
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Cincinnati
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Miami
|9
|12
|.429
|3½
|St. Louis
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Washington
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Atlanta
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|Colorado
|4
|17
|.190
|8½
___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 4
Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Miami 7, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2
Milwaukee 14, Athletics 1
L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0
Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 5, San Francisco 4
San Diego 3, Houston 2
Colorado 3, Washington 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Martinez 0-3) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
