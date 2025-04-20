Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 12 9 .571 +½ Seattle 12 10 .545 — Toronto…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 12 9 .571 +½ Seattle 12 10 .545 — Toronto 12 10 .545 — Boston 12 11 .522 ½ Houston 10 10 .500 1 Los Angeles 10 10 .500 1 Athletics 10 12 .455 2 Baltimore 9 12 .429 2½ Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 3 Kansas City 9 14 .391 3½ Minnesota 7 15 .318 5 Chicago 5 16 .238 6½

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1

Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 3, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 8, Toronto 4, 12 innings

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 8, 10 innings

Athletics 3, Milwaukee 1

Houston 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2

Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-2) at Boston (Buehler 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Houston (Brown 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 16 7 .696 +2½ San Francisco 14 7 .667 +1½ Philadelphia 13 9 .591 — Arizona 12 9 .571 ½ Milwaukee 12 10 .545 1 Cincinnati 11 11 .500 2 Miami 9 12 .429 3½ St. Louis 9 13 .409 4 Washington 8 12 .400 4 Atlanta 8 13 .381 4½ Pittsburgh 8 15 .348 5½ Colorado 3 16 .158 8½

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 10

Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 2

Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 3, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 12, Colorado 11

Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5

Athletics 3, Milwaukee 1

Houston 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 4

Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Miami 7, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2

Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Miami (Meyer 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 1-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 1-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

