Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|+½
|Seattle
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Toronto
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Boston
|12
|11
|.522
|½
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Athletics
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Baltimore
|9
|12
|.429
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|3½
|Minnesota
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|Chicago
|5
|16
|.238
|6½
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1
Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 3, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 8, Toronto 4, 12 innings
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 8, 10 innings
Athletics 3, Milwaukee 1
Houston 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 3, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2
Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-2) at Boston (Buehler 2-1), 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Houston (Brown 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|+2½
|San Francisco
|14
|7
|.667
|+1½
|Philadelphia
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Arizona
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Milwaukee
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Cincinnati
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Miami
|9
|12
|.429
|3½
|St. Louis
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Atlanta
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|Colorado
|3
|16
|.158
|8½
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 10
Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 2
Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0
Cleveland 3, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 12, Colorado 11
Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5
Athletics 3, Milwaukee 1
Houston 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 3, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 4
Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Miami 7, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 2
Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 1, Texas 0
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Miami (Meyer 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 1-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 1-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
