Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 12 8 .600 +1½ Cleveland 10 9 .526 — Los…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 12 8 .600 +1½ Cleveland 10 9 .526 — Los Angeles 10 9 .526 — Boston 11 10 .524 — Seattle 10 10 .500 ½ Houston 9 10 .474 1 Athletics 9 11 .450 1½ Baltimore 8 11 .421 2 Tampa Bay 8 12 .400 2½ Kansas City 8 14 .364 3½ Minnesota 7 13 .350 3½ Chicago 4 15 .211 6

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 3, Seattle 1

Boston 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 7, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 3

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 0

Houston 6, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Athletics 3

L.A. Angels 2, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-3) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 0-2) at Baltimore (Morton 0-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-2) at Toronto (Lucas 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Texas (Mahle 3-0), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 15 6 .714 +2 San Francisco 13 7 .650 +½ Philadelphia 13 8 .619 — Arizona 12 9 .571 1 Milwaukee 11 9 .550 1½ Cincinnati 10 10 .500 2½ St. Louis 9 11 .450 3½ Miami 8 12 .400 4½ Pittsburgh 8 13 .381 5 Washington 7 12 .368 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 6 Colorado 3 15 .167 8½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 13, Arizona 11

Philadelphia 7, Miami 2

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 0

Houston 6, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Athletics 3

L.A. Angels 2, San Francisco 0

Washington at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 10

Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 2

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Spiers 0-2) at Baltimore (Morton 0-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Texas (Mahle 3-0), 2:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Verlander 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lord 0-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-3), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.