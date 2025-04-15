Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Texas
|9
|7
|.563
|+½
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Toronto
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|8
|9
|.471
|1
|Boston
|8
|10
|.444
|1½
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|.400
|2
|Athletics
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
|Minnesota
|5
|12
|.294
|4
|Chicago
|4
|11
|.267
|4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 16, Boston 1
Detroit 9, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 8, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Minnesota 1
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-0), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Newcomb 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-1) at Texas (Mahle 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|12
|4
|.750
|+3
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|+2
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Miami
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|St. Louis
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Milwaukee
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|Pittsburgh
|6
|11
|.353
|3½
|Atlanta
|5
|11
|.313
|4
|Colorado
|3
|13
|.188
|6
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Washington 3
Atlanta 8, Toronto 4
San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 4
Detroit 9, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 8, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Minnesota 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-0), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-1) at Miami (Meyer 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Parker 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 3-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-3), 6:45 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
