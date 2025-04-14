Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Texas 9 7 .563 +½ Cleveland 8 7 .533 — New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Texas 9 7 .563 +½ Cleveland 8 7 .533 — New York 8 7 .533 — Kansas City 8 8 .500 ½ Seattle 8 8 .500 ½ Boston 8 9 .471 1 Houston 7 8 .467 1 Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 1 Baltimore 6 9 .400 2 Athletics 6 10 .375 2½ Minnesota 5 11 .313 3½ Chicago 4 11 .267 4

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 3

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Athletics 0

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 0-1) at Baltimore (Morton 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Priester 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-1) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2) at Texas (Corbin 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 11 4 .733 +2 Los Angeles 11 6 .647 +1 Philadelphia 9 6 .600 — Arizona 9 7 .563 ½ Miami 8 7 .533 1 Cincinnati 8 8 .500 1½ Milwaukee 8 8 .500 1½ St. Louis 7 8 .467 2 Washington 6 9 .400 3 Pittsburgh 5 11 .313 4½ Atlanta 4 11 .267 5 Colorado 3 12 .200 6

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 0

Miami 11, Washington 4

San Diego 6, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Athletics 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 2-1) at Miami (Gillispie 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Priester 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-1) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

