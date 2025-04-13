Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|+1
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|+½
|Toronto
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Kansas City
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Seattle
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Boston
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Baltimore
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Athletics
|6
|9
|.400
|2
|Chicago
|4
|10
|.286
|3½
|Minnesota
|4
|11
|.267
|4
___
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Francisco 4
Athletics 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 1
Seattle 9, Texas 2
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at Toronto (Lucas 2-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 2-0), 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|10
|4
|.714
|+1
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|.688
|+1
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Milwaukee
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|St. Louis
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Pittsburgh
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|Colorado
|3
|11
|.214
|6
___
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Francisco 4
Athletics 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 7, Washington 6
Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 2, Colorado 0
Chicago Cubs 16, L.A. Dodgers 0
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at Toronto (Lucas 2-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 2-0), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
