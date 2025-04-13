Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Texas 9 6 .600 +1 Cleveland 8 6 .571 +½ Toronto…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Texas 9 6 .600 +1 Cleveland 8 6 .571 +½ Toronto 8 7 .533 — Kansas City 7 8 .467 1 Seattle 7 8 .467 1 Boston 7 9 .438 1½ Baltimore 6 8 .429 1½ Houston 6 8 .429 1½ Tampa Bay 6 8 .429 1½ Athletics 6 9 .400 2 Chicago 4 10 .286 3½ Minnesota 4 11 .267 4

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Francisco 4

Athletics 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 1

Seattle 9, Texas 2

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at Toronto (Lucas 2-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 10 4 .714 +1 Los Angeles 11 5 .688 +1 Philadelphia 9 5 .643 — Arizona 8 7 .533 1½ Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1½ Miami 7 7 .500 2 Cincinnati 7 8 .467 2½ St. Louis 6 8 .429 3 Washington 6 8 .429 3 Pittsburgh 5 10 .333 4½ Atlanta 4 10 .286 5 Colorado 3 11 .214 6

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Francisco 4

Athletics 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 7, Washington 6

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 2, Colorado 0

Chicago Cubs 16, L.A. Dodgers 0

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at Toronto (Lucas 2-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

