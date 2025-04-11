Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|.667
|+1½
|Toronto
|8
|6
|.571
|+½
|Kansas City
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Boston
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Houston
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Athletics
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|Baltimore
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|Minnesota
|4
|9
|.308
|3
|Chicago
|2
|10
|.167
|4½
___
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at Baltimore (Povich 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Houston (Gusto 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-1) at Seattle (Woo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|9
|3
|.750
|+1
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|+1
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Miami
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|St. Louis
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Colorado
|3
|9
|.250
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0) at Arizona (Burnes 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 1-0) at San Diego (Hart 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
___
