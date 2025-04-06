Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 6 3 .667 +1½ Boston 6 4 .600 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 6 3 .667 +1½ Boston 6 4 .600 +1 Toronto 5 5 .500 — Houston 4 5 .444 ½ Kansas City 4 5 .444 ½ Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 ½ Athletics 4 6 .400 1 Baltimore 4 6 .400 1 Cleveland 3 6 .333 1½ Minnesota 3 6 .333 1½ Seattle 3 7 .300 2 Chicago 2 7 .222 2½

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 6, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Pittsburgh 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2

Athletics 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 4, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 10, Cleveland 4

St. Louis at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Toronto 1

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 9, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Colorado 12, Athletics 5

L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 5, Seattle 4

Boston 18, St. Louis 7, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Lucas 1-0) at Boston (Fitts 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Wesneski 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 1-0) at Athletics (Severino 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 8 2 .800 +1½ San Francisco 8 1 .889 — New York 6 3 .667 — Miami 5 4 .556 1 Arizona 5 5 .500 1½ Milwaukee 5 5 .500 1½ St. Louis 4 5 .444 2 Washington 3 6 .333 3 Cincinnati 3 7 .300 3½ Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 3½ Colorado 2 7 .222 4 Atlanta 1 8 .111 5

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

Washington 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 11, Milwaukee 7

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2

Athletics 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 4, Seattle 1

St. Louis at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Toronto 1

Washington 5, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 12, Athletics 5

San Francisco 5, Seattle 4

Boston 18, St. Louis 7, 2nd game

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (King 1-0) at Athletics (Severino 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

