Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|+1½
|Boston
|6
|4
|.600
|+1
|Toronto
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Houston
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Kansas City
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Athletics
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|Baltimore
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|.333
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|7
|.300
|2
|Chicago
|2
|7
|.222
|2½
___
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 6, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Pittsburgh 4
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2
Athletics 7, Colorado 4
San Francisco 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 10, Cleveland 4
St. Louis at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Toronto 1
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings, 1st game
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 9, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Colorado 12, Athletics 5
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 5, Seattle 4
Boston 18, St. Louis 7, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Lucas 1-0) at Boston (Fitts 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Wesneski 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 1-0) at Athletics (Severino 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|8
|2
|.800
|+1½
|San Francisco
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Miami
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Arizona
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|St. Louis
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Colorado
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|Atlanta
|1
|8
|.111
|5
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 11, Milwaukee 7
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2
Athletics 7, Colorado 4
San Francisco 4, Seattle 1
St. Louis at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Toronto 1
Washington 5, Arizona 4
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 12, Athletics 5
San Francisco 5, Seattle 4
Boston 18, St. Louis 7, 2nd game
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Gillispie 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (King 1-0) at Athletics (Severino 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
