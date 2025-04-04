Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Athletics
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston 8, Baltimore 4
Houston 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Arizona 7
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 1-0) at Boston (Fitts 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|7
|0
|1.000
|+3
|San Francisco
|5
|1
|.833
|+1½
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Miami
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Colorado
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Atlanta
|0
|7
|.000
|4
___
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Arizona 7
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Pivetta 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0) at Washington (Parker 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 1-0) at Boston (Fitts 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 0-1) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
