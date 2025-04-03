Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 +½ Tampa Bay 4 2 .667…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 +½ Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 +½ New York 3 2 .600 — Baltimore 3 4 .429 1 Boston 3 4 .429 1 Seattle 3 4 .429 1 Cleveland 2 4 .333 1½ Detroit 2 4 .333 1½ Houston 2 4 .333 1½ Kansas City 2 4 .333 1½ Minnesota 2 4 .333 1½ Athletics 2 5 .286 2

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 4

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 1-0) at Boston (Buehler 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Athletics (Bido 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 4:12 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1) at Texas (Mahle 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 7 0 1.000 +2½ San Francisco 5 1 .833 +1 Arizona 4 2 .667 — Miami 4 3 .571 ½ Chicago 5 4 .556 ½ New York 3 3 .500 1 Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2 Milwaukee 2 4 .333 2 Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 2½ Colorado 1 5 .167 3 Washington 1 5 .167 3 Atlanta 0 7 .000 4½

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 1, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 12, L.A. Angels 5

Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, 11 innings

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Athletics 2

San Diego 5, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 6, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 1

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Colorado 1

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 1-0) at Boston (Buehler 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Athletics (Bido 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 4:12 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-0) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

