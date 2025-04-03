Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|+½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|+½
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Houston
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Athletics
|2
|5
|.286
|2
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 1, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 12, L.A. Angels 5
Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 4, Washington 2
Seattle 3, Detroit 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Athletics 2
San Diego 5, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 6, Houston 3
Boston 3, Baltimore 0
Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Thursday’s Games
Boston 8, Baltimore 4
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 1-0) at Boston (Buehler 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 4:12 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1) at Texas (Mahle 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|7
|0
|1.000
|+2½
|San Francisco
|5
|1
|.833
|+1
|Arizona
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Miami
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Milwaukee
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Colorado
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|7
|.000
|4½
___
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Colorado 1
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 1-0) at Boston (Buehler 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 4:12 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 0-0) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
___
