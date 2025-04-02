Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 5 2 .714 +½ New York 3 1 .750 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 5 2 .714 +½ New York 3 1 .750 — Texas 5 2 .714 — Baltimore 3 2 .600 ½ Seattle 3 4 .429 1½ Cleveland 2 4 .333 2 Detroit 2 4 .333 2 Houston 2 4 .333 2 Kansas City 2 4 .333 2 Minnesota 2 4 .333 2 Athletics 2 5 .286 2½ Boston 1 4 .200 2½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 1, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

San Francisco 3, Houston 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 4, Seattle 1

San Diego 7, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 4

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 1, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Seattle 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Athletics 2

San Diego 5, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 6, Houston 3

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-1) at Baltimore (Morton 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 7 0 1.000 +3 San Francisco 5 1 .833 +1½ Arizona 3 2 .600 — Miami 4 3 .571 — Chicago 5 4 .556 — New York 3 3 .500 ½ Cincinnati 2 4 .333 1½ Milwaukee 2 4 .333 1½ Colorado 1 3 .250 1½ Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 2 Washington 1 5 .167 2½ Atlanta 0 6 .000 3½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 1, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

San Francisco 3, Houston 1

San Diego 7, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 1, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, 11 innings

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Athletics 2

San Diego 5, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 6, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 11 innings

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Milwaukee (Cortes 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.