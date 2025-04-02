Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|5
|2
|.714
|+½
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Houston
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Athletics
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Boston
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 1, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 5, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
San Francisco 3, Houston 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 4, Seattle 1
San Diego 7, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 4
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 1, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 4, Washington 2
Seattle 3, Detroit 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Athletics 2
San Diego 5, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 6, Houston 3
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-1) at Baltimore (Morton 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|7
|0
|1.000
|+3
|San Francisco
|5
|1
|.833
|+1½
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Miami
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Milwaukee
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Atlanta
|0
|6
|.000
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 1, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 5, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
San Francisco 3, Houston 1
San Diego 7, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 1, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, 11 innings
Toronto 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Athletics 2
San Diego 5, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 6, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 11 innings
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Milwaukee (Cortes 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
___
