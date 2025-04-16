White Sox to call up catching prospect Edgar Quero and start him Thursday

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to call up catching prospect Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte and start…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to call up catching prospect Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte and start him behind the plate on Thursday against the Athletics for his major league debut.

Chicago manager Will Venable confirmed the move following Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Athletics that dropped his rebuilding team to 4-13. The White Sox had not yet announced a corresponding roster move.

The 22-year-old Quero is batting .333 (17 for 51) with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games with Charlotte this season. The switch-hitter was acquired from the Angels in a July 2023 trade that sent pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to Los Angeles.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Quero is from Cienfuegos, Cuba.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.