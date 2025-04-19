White Sox place left-hander Martín Pérez on 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Martín Pérez was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Chicago White Sox before Saturday’s…

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Martín Pérez was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Chicago White Sox before Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox because of inflammation of his pitching elbow.

The 34-year-old Pérez worked three innings in Friday’s 10-3 loss to the Red Sox before leaving with the injury. He took the loss, giving up four runs and five hits.

Chicago signed him to $5 million, 1-year contract in January.

Left-hander Jared Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. The 26-year-old was 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in six relief appearances for the Knights.

