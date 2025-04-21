White Sox place INF Chase Meidroth on 10-day IL, recall former Red Sox INF Bobby Dalbec

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed rookie infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list with right thumb…

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed rookie infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation on Monday before their game against the Boston Red Sox.

To fill his spot on the roster, the White Sox recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Charlotte.

Meidroth said in the clubhouse that he hurt his thumb while swinging and was trying to play through the injury.

“I started feeling it again,” the 23-year-old said. “I was kind of just playing through it for a week now. It kinda got to the point where the best thing moving forward was to just shut it down for a little bit.”

A member of the Red Sox organization for five seasons before he was outrighted to their Triple-A affiliate in late September, Dalbec elected for free agency and signed with Chicago in January.

He returns to Fenway for Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game.

Also Monday, Chicago transferred left-hander Martin Pérez from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list. He was placed on the IL on Saturday because of inflammation in his pitching elbow.

