White Sox place Austin Slater on 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game against Boston with a right meniscus tear and recalled outfielder Greg Jones from Triple-A Charlotte.

The move is retroactive to Friday when Slater was set to start against the Red Sox, but he was scratched just before the first pitch.

Chicago manager Will Venable said Slater first sensed the knee injury warming up and wasn’t sure yet if Slater would need surgery.

The White Sox signed the 32-year-old Slater last November. He’s batting .250 with with two doubles, one home run and one RBI in eight games.

Chicago was already depleted by injuries. Andrew Benintendi (left adductor), Mike Tauchman (right hamstring), Josh Rojas (fractured toe), Korey Lee (left ankle) and Fraser Ellard (right hamstring) also are on the IL.

Jones, 27, was batting .129 nine games with Charlotte.

