Which team has won the most English league titles?

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has equaled Manchester United’s record of 20 English league titles after being crowned Premier League…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has equaled Manchester United’s record of 20 English league titles after being crowned Premier League champion.

The great rivals stand clear as the most dominant teams in English soccer.

Arsenal, with 13 wins, is next on the list and Manchester City is the only other team to reach double figures with 10.

Everton, which last won the top tier in 1987 and hasn’t won any major trophy since the FA Cup in 1995, is on nine titles.

List of English champions

20 – Liverpool, Manchester United

13 – Arsenal

10 – Manchester City

9 – Everton

7 – Aston Villa

6 – Chelsea, Sunderland

4 – Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday

3 – Blackburn, Huddersfield, Leeds, Wolves

2 – Burnley, Derby, Portsmouth, Preston, Tottenham

1 – Ipswich, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, West Brom

Premier League era

The Premier League was launched in 1992 and has gone on to become the most popular soccer league in the world.

It has been dominated by Manchester United, which won 13 titles in the first 20 years of the league under managerial great Alex Ferguson.

It was that unprecedented run that saw United overtake Liverpool’s previous English record of 18 titles. But United hasn’t been crowned champion since Ferguson lifted the trophy in his final season in 2013 and retired.

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the title in 2020 – its first of the Premier League era – and has now added a second to match United’s 20 league crowns overall.

Abu Dhabi-backed City has won eight Premier League titles – including six in seven years under Pep Guardiola and an unprecedented four in a row.

Chelsea, under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, won five.

Arsenal, which looks like finishing runner-up for the third year in a row, has won three. If Arsenal finishes second it would be a record-extending ninth time it has been runner-up in the Premier League. United is next on that list with seven second-placed finishes.

Blackburn and Leicester have won one Premier League title each.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.