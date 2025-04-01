Webb pitches 7 strong innings as Giants beat Astros 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Logan Webb pitched seven strong innings, Willy Adames hit a two-run double and the San Francisco Giants…

HOUSTON (AP) — Logan Webb pitched seven strong innings, Willy Adames hit a two-run double and the San Francisco Giants beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Adames’ double down the left-field line scored Christian Koss and Patrick Bailey. Heliot Ramos later added a solo homer, his third of the year, and that was all Webb (1-0) would need. He held the Astros to just one run and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Giants reliever Ryan Walker pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save.

Houston’s lone run came on a homer by José Altuve to the left-field Crawford Boxes, his first of the year, in the fourth.

Astros starter Hayden Wesneski — a Houston native who attended Cy-Fair High School and Sam Houston State — allowed three runs and two hits in five innings while striking out six and walking three in his Astros debut.

The Astros have scored more than two runs just once in their first five games with a new lineup that lost All-Stars Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman in the offseason.

Key moment

With Altuve representing the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, he hit a blooper to shallow right field that was caught by first baseman Casey Schmitt to end the inning.

Key stat

The Astros had previously won six straight games on April Fool’s Day and hadn’t lost on April 1 since opening day 2011 at Philadelphia.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp will make his season debut against Astros ace LHP Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.00) in the Wednesday afternoon series finale.

