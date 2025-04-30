Warriors’ Pat Spencer ejected against Rockets after headbutting Alperen Sengun

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Pat Spencer was ejected from Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Houston Rockets after headbutting…

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Pat Spencer was ejected from Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Houston Rockets after headbutting Alperen Sengun during a scuffle in the fourth quarter.

With Game 5 of this first-round series seemingly out of reach for the Warriors, Golden State coach Steve Kerr cleared his bench with about five minutes left in the third quarter and Houston coach Ime Udoka did the same with about a minute left in the third.

But Golden State’s backups cut the lead to 17 with about eight minutes left and Houston’s starters returned while the Warriors’ backups remained on the floor with about four minutes to go.

Spencer shoved Dillon Brooks to the court while they were fighting for a rebound before Sengun ran into Spencer, who headbutted the big man. Trayce Jackson-Davis then pushed Sengun, and players from both teams ran in to separate the pair.

Sengun and Jackson-Davis were both issued technical fouls and Spencer was ejected.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.