Walker Buehler’s strong start carries Red Sox past White Sox 4-2 on Patriots’ Day

BOSTON (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched seven strong innings, Kristian Campbell’s base-loaded grounder rolled into right field for a two-run single and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game.

Rob Refsnyder added a solo homer over the Green Monster in the same direction where runners for the Boston Marathon go through Kenmore Square en route to the finish line about a mile away.

Signed to a $21.05-million, 1-year contract by the Red Sox after getting the final out of the World Series for the Dodgers last fall, Buehler (3-1) struck out nine and gave up a run in the first before putting up six scoreless with two hits.

GUARDIANS 6, YANKEES 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Kyle Manzardo went deep on the next pitch in the third inning, helping Cleveland beat the American League-leading New York Yankees.

Ramírez and Manzardo both cleared the fence in right off Clarke Schmidt (0-1), who gave up five runs in four innings. Manzardo has homered in three straight games and has a team-high seven.

Cleveland led 6-0 before Jasson Domínguez hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had been in a 1-for-18 slide, had a two-run drive in the eighth. The Yankees went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

New York, playing Cleveland for the first time since winning last year’s AL Championship Series, lost for the second time in eight games.

Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 19 games, going 1 of 4 with a walk, but struck out against Cade Smith with a runner on second for the final out. The reigning AL MVP leads the majors with a .384 average, 33 hits and 25 RBIs.

MARLINS 6, REDS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Max Meyer struck out a career-high 14 in six scoreless innings, pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers had a three-run homer in the seventh and Miami beat Cincinnati.

Meyer struck out the side in the sixth and walked into the dugout to a standing ovation with Miami’s first double-digit strikeout game since last June 1.

Meyer (2-2) allowed five hits and walked none, lowering his ERA to 2.10. His previous strikeout high was eight strikeouts.

Jesús Tinoco got three straight outs for his second save as the Marlins won their second straight following a five-game losing streak.

Nick Lodolo (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jesús Sánchez hit a run-scoring single in the second for his first RBI this season and Ronny Simon following with another run-scoring single.

BRAVES 7, CARDINALS 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer during Atlanta’s five-run eighth inning, and the Braves beat St. Louis for their fourth consecutive victory.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, and Michael Harris II added two hits and drove in a run. Daysbel Hernandez (2-0) got three outs for the win.

St. Louis lost its fifth consecutive game. It dropped to 1-10 on the road.

The Cardinals rallied with three runs in the ninth against Raisel Iglesias. Victor Scott II doubled home Pedro Pagés before Willson Contreras connected for a two-run homer.

Brendan Donovan walked with two outs before Murphy ended the game by tagging out Nolan Arenado on a dribbler ball just in front of home plate.

TIGERS 6, PADRES 4

DETROIT (AP) — Gleyber Torres and Zach McKinstry each had three hits and Detroit beat San Diego for their fourth win in five games.

Detroit has won seven straight series openers since losing opening day at Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tigers improved to 9-2 at home.

Brenan Hanifee (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings. Keider Montero, making his second start since his recall from Triple-A Toledo, allowed four runs — three earned — five hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Will Vest earned his second save.

Randy Vásquez (1-2) gave up six runs, five hits and three walks in two innings, the shortest of his five starts this season.

METS 5, PHILLIES 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit two more home runs, including a leadoff shot for the second consecutive day, and New York held off Philadelphia Phillies in the first meeting this season between the NL East rivals.

Jesse Winker also went deep as the first-place Mets won their fifth straight game and improved to 10-1 at home. After the Phillies scored four times in the ninth inning, Edwin Díaz struck out Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to earn his sixth save.

Lindor drove the fifth pitch from Aaron Nola (0-5) off the facing of the second deck in right field. Last year’s NL MVP runner-up made it 5-0 in the seventh with a three-run homer to right-center — just about the same spot at Citi Field where his grand slam last October helped the Mets eliminate the Phillies with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of their Division Series.

