Vientos out of Mets’ lineup with groin discomfort, but Alvarez and McNeil getting closer to return

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Mark Vientos was out of the New York Mets’ lineup Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals because of groin discomfort.

Vientos exited Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the Cardinals in the fifth, one inning after making a leaping grab to rob Brendan Donovan of a hit.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Vientos was feeling a lot better Sunday and didn’t rule out using him off the bench.

“Hopefully, he’s a player for us. But if not, we’ll continue to treat it day by day,” Mendoza said.

Brett Baty started at third in the series finale and went 0 for 3 in New York’s 7-4 victory.

The 25-year-old Vientos is batting .167 with two home runs, six RBIs and a .565 OPS. He is 1 for 22 with runners in scoring position, but he went deep on Thursday and Friday for his first two homers of the year.

Vientos had a breakout season in 2024, hitting .266 with 27 homers, 71 RBIs and an .837 OPS. He added five home runs during the playoffs and set a Mets postseason record with 14 RBIs as New York reached the National League Championship Series.

In other injury news, Mendoza said catcher Francisco Alvarez and second baseman Jeff McNeil will be at Citi Field on Monday to get evaluated — but “most likely” they will then return to the minors to resume their rehabilitation assignments.

Both players are rehabbing with Double-A Binghamton. Alvarez was the designated hitter Sunday at Reading and finished 1 for 5. McNeil played second base and went 4 for 4, hitting a home run for the second consecutive day.

“We will check with them. Most likely they will continue to get at-bats,” Mendoza said. “I think from Alvy, from the medical standpoint, he’s clear. Now it’s just, continue to work on his timing and things like that. So maybe a couple of more games in Triple-A, and then we’ll see where we’re at. And same thing with Jeff.”

New York opens a three-game series Monday night against the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Alvarez has been sidelined since March 9 with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand that required surgery. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks.

McNeil also got hurt during spring training and began the season on the injured list. The two-time All-Star and 2022 major league batting champion is recovering from a low-grade right oblique strain.

Also, right-hander Paul Blackburn (right knee inflammation) threw 38 pitches over two innings Saturday in a rehab outing for High-A Brooklyn at Aberdeen. He allowed one run and two hits with two walks.

“The reports from yesterday after he came out, he felt good,” Mendoza said.

