Veteran Dhoni steps in after elbow fracture rules Chennai captain Gaikwad out of IPL

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is out for the rest of the Indian Premier League with an elbow injury and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will now lead the side.

“We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow,” coach Stephen Fleming said on Thursday.

Gaikwad suffered the injury during the game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, when he was struck on his unprotected elbow by fast bowler Tushar Deshpande.

Gaikwad went on to score 63 but then made only five and one against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

“We’re disappointed and feel for him,” Fleming said. “We appreciate the efforts that he’s gone to in terms of trying to play but, unfortunately, he’d be out of the tournament from now.”

The 43-year-old Dhoni led Chennai from 2008 until 2024 before handing over the captaincy to Gaikwad, although Ravindra Jadeja briefly led the team in 2022.

Dhoni has led Chennai to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, but the franchise is struggling this season and has lost four of its five games. It will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

“He had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this, if we can,” Fleming said.

