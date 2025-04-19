Verdugo has 4 hits, drives in go-ahead run as Braves top Twins 4-3 to finally win back-to-back games

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo, making his second start as Atlanta’s left fielder and leadoff hitter, had four hits that…

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo, making his second start as Atlanta’s left fielder and leadoff hitter, had four hits that included a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Verdugo was recalled on Thursday to help boost a slumping offense after signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20. He had two doubles and scored two runs.

The Braves (7-13) have won the first two games of the series against Minnesota (7-14) as they try to recover from an 0-7 start. Atlanta has won 10 consecutive games against the Twins dating to 2019.

Twins right-hander Justin Topa, making his first big league start following 102 relief appearances, allowed one run in one inning.

Minnesota rookie Luke Keaschall, who had two hits in his major league debut on Friday night, delivered a run-scoring double off Chris Sale in the first. Sale allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Carlos Correa’s leadoff homer off Sale in the fourth was his first of the season.

Twins right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. left the game in the fourth with a bruised left hand. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the hand was not broken and Keirsey is likely to be available after a few days.

Pierce Johnson (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning. Raisel Iglesias earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

Minnesota went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2), who replaced Topa, faded in the sixth when he lost a 3-2 lead. Michael Harris II led off with a homer that carried 446 feet to right field. Richardson gave up two singles before Brock Stewart gave up Verdugo’s single to right field that gave Atlanta the lead.

Key stat

Verdugo has a .357 career batting average against the Twins (40 for 112).

Up next

In a matchup of right-handers, Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45) will face Atlanta’s Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78) in Sunday’s finale of the interleague series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.