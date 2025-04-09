Vásquez, Bogaerts help short-handed Padres beat Athletics 2-1, win series

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Randy Vásquez gave up one hit over five innings and Xander Bogaerts had three hits…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Randy Vásquez gave up one hit over five innings and Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored both of San Diego’s runs in a 2-1 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Vásquez (1-1) gave up the Athletics’ run with Adrian Morejon, Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam and Robert Suarez each pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Suarez got his third save.

Bogaerts scored in the third on Gavin Sheets’ sacrifice fly and in the fifth on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Gonzalez, Manny Machado and Jason Heyward had two hits apiece.

The Padres took the rubber game of the three-game series without three top players. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth, who left Tuesday’s game with injuries, sat out Wednesday and are day-to-day. With Jackson Merrill going on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game, Sheets was in the cleanup spot.

The Padres out-hit the Athletics 12-2 but left 11 on base.

Osvaldo Bido (1-1) gave up nine hits and two runs over five innings.

The Athletics’ run came in the second on a sacrifice fly by Luis Urías.

Jacob Wilson singled and has a hit in the first 13 games this year, tying for second in Athletics history to start a season. Stan Javier has the record at 17 set in 1994.

Key moment

Bogaerts scored the tying run with two outs in the third when center fielder JJ Bleday had the ball pop out of his glove trying to make a diving catch of Gonzalez’s line drive.

Key stat

The Athletics were held without a home run for the first time this year, ending a club-record streak to start a season.

Up next

The Padres open a six-game homestand Friday against the Rockies. San Diego’s Nick Pivetta (1-1, 2.70) goes against German Marquez (0-1, 2.45).

The Athletics stay home to play the Mets on Friday with New York’s Griffin Canning (0-1, 2.79) to face JP Sears (1-1, 3.46).

