Valladolid players apologize after altercation on the bench during La Liga match

MADRID (AP) — Valladolid players Luis Pérez and Juan Miguel Latasa apologized on Monday after their heated altercation on the bench during a La Liga match at the weekend.

The players issued a joined statement condemning their own attitude during the 4-0 home loss to Getafe on Sunday.

“No sporting result or frustration can justify disrespect or the behavior that we showed yesterday on the bench,” they said. “We want to apologize to our teammates, to the club and to the fans.”

Pérez and Latasa said they personally apologized to the rest of the squad, and will accept any punishment issued by the club.

Valladolid strongly condemned their behavior in a statement on Monday, adding it was considering disciplinary action.

“We deeply regret the image presented by our players,” the club said.

Television images showed Pérez trying to punch Latasa after they argued on the bench, not long after Latasa was substituted in the 60th minute.

The altercation did not escalate as another teammate who had also been substituted, Eray Comert, was sitting between them and kept Pérez away.

Valladolid staff quickly came to help control the situation. Pérez, who did not play, eventually walked away accompanied by a staff member.

Valladolid is in last place in the standings. It hasn’t won its last 11 matches, 10 of them losses.

