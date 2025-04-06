Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Sunday At AT&T Oaks Course San Antonio Purse: $9.5 million Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72 Final Round Brian Harman (500), $1,710,000…

Sunday

At AT&T Oaks Course

San Antonio

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72

Final Round

Brian Harman (500), $1,710,000 66-66-72-75—279 -9 Ryan Gerard (300), $1,035,500 73-66-74-69—282 -6 Maverick McNealy (163), $560,500 68-72-71-72—283 -5 Andrew Novak (163), $560,500 68-70-69-76—283 -5 Bud Cauley (87), $304,000 70-72-72-70—284 -4 Patrick Fishburn (87), $304,000 70-72-74-68—284 -4 Ryo Hisatsune (87), $304,000 70-67-73-74—284 -4 Tom Hoge (87), $304,000 72-68-68-76—284 -4 Chan Kim (87), $304,000 69-71-73-71—284 -4 Thorbjorn Olesen (87), $304,000 70-72-74-68—284 -4 Chad Ramey (87), $304,000 72-68-70-74—284 -4 Nate Lashley (57), $182,875 74-67-74-70—285 -3 Keith Mitchell (57), $182,875 64-72-73-76—285 -3 Henrik Norlander (57), $182,875 72-67-73-73—285 -3 Jordan Spieth (57), $182,875 67-73-73-72—285 -3 Alejandro Tosti (57), $182,875 70-71-71-73—285 -3 Sami Valimaki (57), $182,875 70-70-70-75—285 -3 Corey Conners (42), $113,050 71-71-70-74—286 -2 Doug Ghim (42), $113,050 70-70-74-72—286 -2 Emiliano Grillo (42), $113,050 69-69-74-74—286 -2 Zach Johnson (42), $113,050 71-68-73-74—286 -2 Matt Kuchar (42), $113,050 70-72-73-71—286 -2 Denny McCarthy (42), $113,050 71-68-72-75—286 -2 Chandler Phillips (42), $113,050 72-69-73-72—286 -2 Cameron Young (42), $113,050 71-70-74-71—286 -2 Eric Cole (32), $72,200 72-70-74-71—287 -1 Harry Hall (32), $72,200 70-69-74-74—287 -1 J.T. Poston (32), $72,200 72-66-77-72—287 -1 Matt Wallace (32), $72,200 70-67-77-73—287 -1 Daniel Berger (27), $62,225 70-68-77-73—288 E Rickie Fowler (27), $62,225 75-65-73-75—288 E Harry Higgs (27), $62,225 73-66-74-75—288 E Patrick Cantlay (20), $50,667 71-67-74-77—289 +1 Quade Cummins (20), $50,667 71-68-74-76—289 +1 Steven Fisk (20), $50,667 68-72-74-75—289 +1 William Mouw (20), $50,667 70-71-72-76—289 +1 Antoine Rozner (20), $50,667 73-65-75-76—289 +1 Jesper Svensson (20), $50,667 70-72-73-74—289 +1 Benjamin James (0), $0 68-71-74-76—289 +1 Ben Griffin (13), $37,525 70-70-76-74—290 +2 Lanto Griffin (13), $37,525 71-71-74-74—290 +2 Francesco Molinari (13), $37,525 70-70-72-78—290 +2 Kevin Roy (13), $37,525 72-69-75-74—290 +2 Sam Ryder (13), $37,525 63-74-77-76—290 +2 Gary Woodland (13), $37,525 73-69-76-72—290 +2 Carson Young (13), $37,525 67-71-76-76—290 +2 Keegan Bradley (9), $26,809 71-69-74-77—291 +3 Rafael Campos (9), $26,809 70-71-76-74—291 +3 Aldrich Potgieter (9), $26,809 68-73-74-76—291 +3 Justin Rose (9), $26,809 72-69-74-76—291 +3 Adam Svensson (9), $26,809 71-70-72-78—291 +3 Ben Martin (7), $23,133 71-69-76-76—292 +4 Mac Meissner (7), $23,133 72-70-72-78—292 +4 John Pak (7), $23,133 71-68-76-77—292 +4 Matthew Riedel (7), $23,133 74-68-74-76—292 +4 Tony Finau (6), $22,040 69-72-76-76—293 +5 Noah Goodwin (6), $22,040 71-70-73-79—293 +5 Patrick Rodgers (6), $22,040 72-70-77-74—293 +5 Camilo Villegas (6), $22,040 70-71-75-77—293 +5 Brice Garnett (5), $21,470 74-68-75-78—295 +7 Beau Hossler (5), $21,470 71-70-73-81—295 +7 Tommy Fleetwood (5), $21,090 68-73-74-81—296 +8 Erik Van Rooyen (5), $21,090 71-69-77-79—296 +8 Peter Malnati (4), $20,805 69-73-77-80—299 +11 Taylor Dickson (4), $20,520 70-72-79-79—300 +12 Patton Kizzire (4), $20,520 70-70-77-83—300 +12

