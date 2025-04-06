Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Sunday
At AT&T Oaks Course
San Antonio
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
Final Round
|Brian Harman (500), $1,710,000
|66-66-72-75—279
|-9
|Ryan Gerard (300), $1,035,500
|73-66-74-69—282
|-6
|Maverick McNealy (163), $560,500
|68-72-71-72—283
|-5
|Andrew Novak (163), $560,500
|68-70-69-76—283
|-5
|Bud Cauley (87), $304,000
|70-72-72-70—284
|-4
|Patrick Fishburn (87), $304,000
|70-72-74-68—284
|-4
|Ryo Hisatsune (87), $304,000
|70-67-73-74—284
|-4
|Tom Hoge (87), $304,000
|72-68-68-76—284
|-4
|Chan Kim (87), $304,000
|69-71-73-71—284
|-4
|Thorbjorn Olesen (87), $304,000
|70-72-74-68—284
|-4
|Chad Ramey (87), $304,000
|72-68-70-74—284
|-4
|Nate Lashley (57), $182,875
|74-67-74-70—285
|-3
|Keith Mitchell (57), $182,875
|64-72-73-76—285
|-3
|Henrik Norlander (57), $182,875
|72-67-73-73—285
|-3
|Jordan Spieth (57), $182,875
|67-73-73-72—285
|-3
|Alejandro Tosti (57), $182,875
|70-71-71-73—285
|-3
|Sami Valimaki (57), $182,875
|70-70-70-75—285
|-3
|Corey Conners (42), $113,050
|71-71-70-74—286
|-2
|Doug Ghim (42), $113,050
|70-70-74-72—286
|-2
|Emiliano Grillo (42), $113,050
|69-69-74-74—286
|-2
|Zach Johnson (42), $113,050
|71-68-73-74—286
|-2
|Matt Kuchar (42), $113,050
|70-72-73-71—286
|-2
|Denny McCarthy (42), $113,050
|71-68-72-75—286
|-2
|Chandler Phillips (42), $113,050
|72-69-73-72—286
|-2
|Cameron Young (42), $113,050
|71-70-74-71—286
|-2
|Eric Cole (32), $72,200
|72-70-74-71—287
|-1
|Harry Hall (32), $72,200
|70-69-74-74—287
|-1
|J.T. Poston (32), $72,200
|72-66-77-72—287
|-1
|Matt Wallace (32), $72,200
|70-67-77-73—287
|-1
|Daniel Berger (27), $62,225
|70-68-77-73—288
|E
|Rickie Fowler (27), $62,225
|75-65-73-75—288
|E
|Harry Higgs (27), $62,225
|73-66-74-75—288
|E
|Patrick Cantlay (20), $50,667
|71-67-74-77—289
|+1
|Quade Cummins (20), $50,667
|71-68-74-76—289
|+1
|Steven Fisk (20), $50,667
|68-72-74-75—289
|+1
|William Mouw (20), $50,667
|70-71-72-76—289
|+1
|Antoine Rozner (20), $50,667
|73-65-75-76—289
|+1
|Jesper Svensson (20), $50,667
|70-72-73-74—289
|+1
|Benjamin James (0), $0
|68-71-74-76—289
|+1
|Ben Griffin (13), $37,525
|70-70-76-74—290
|+2
|Lanto Griffin (13), $37,525
|71-71-74-74—290
|+2
|Francesco Molinari (13), $37,525
|70-70-72-78—290
|+2
|Kevin Roy (13), $37,525
|72-69-75-74—290
|+2
|Sam Ryder (13), $37,525
|63-74-77-76—290
|+2
|Gary Woodland (13), $37,525
|73-69-76-72—290
|+2
|Carson Young (13), $37,525
|67-71-76-76—290
|+2
|Keegan Bradley (9), $26,809
|71-69-74-77—291
|+3
|Rafael Campos (9), $26,809
|70-71-76-74—291
|+3
|Aldrich Potgieter (9), $26,809
|68-73-74-76—291
|+3
|Justin Rose (9), $26,809
|72-69-74-76—291
|+3
|Adam Svensson (9), $26,809
|71-70-72-78—291
|+3
|Ben Martin (7), $23,133
|71-69-76-76—292
|+4
|Mac Meissner (7), $23,133
|72-70-72-78—292
|+4
|John Pak (7), $23,133
|71-68-76-77—292
|+4
|Matthew Riedel (7), $23,133
|74-68-74-76—292
|+4
|Tony Finau (6), $22,040
|69-72-76-76—293
|+5
|Noah Goodwin (6), $22,040
|71-70-73-79—293
|+5
|Patrick Rodgers (6), $22,040
|72-70-77-74—293
|+5
|Camilo Villegas (6), $22,040
|70-71-75-77—293
|+5
|Brice Garnett (5), $21,470
|74-68-75-78—295
|+7
|Beau Hossler (5), $21,470
|71-70-73-81—295
|+7
|Tommy Fleetwood (5), $21,090
|68-73-74-81—296
|+8
|Erik Van Rooyen (5), $21,090
|71-69-77-79—296
|+8
|Peter Malnati (4), $20,805
|69-73-77-80—299
|+11
|Taylor Dickson (4), $20,520
|70-72-79-79—300
|+12
|Patton Kizzire (4), $20,520
|70-70-77-83—300
|+12
