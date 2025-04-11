Valencia wins again as Javier Guerra strike downs toothless Sevilla

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia beat Sevilla 1-0 to extend its unbeaten run to six games and leapfrog its rival…

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia beat Sevilla 1-0 to extend its unbeaten run to six games and leapfrog its rival into 12th place in La Liga on Friday.

The win came courtesy of a Javier Guerra strike in first-half stoppage time and followed the 2-1 win against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last week.

However, the result in front of 46,000 fans at Mestalla Stadium was a bitter one for Sevilla, which in the first half had a goal disallowed and a penalty award rescinded after a video review.

“It’s very easy to analyze the match,” said Ørjan Nyland, Sevilla’s Norwegian goalkeeper. “The disallowed goal should have given us the chance to go one-nil up. Then the uncalled penalty ends with a goal in our box. They scored despite doing very little in the first half, with the only chance they had. We have to score as well — we had opportunities to do so in the first half.”

The result lifted Valencia one point above Sevilla, which has lost four games in a row.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.