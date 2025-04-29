US Figure Skating hires sports executive Matt Farrell as CEO amid the run-up to the 2026 Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating has hired Matt Farrell as its CEO, tasking the longtime sports executive with leading the governing body…

U.S. Figure Skating has hired Matt Farrell as its CEO, tasking the longtime sports executive with leading the governing body into an Olympic year in which the American team will be favored to win gold in multiple disciplines at the Milan-Cortina Games.

The organization announced his hiring on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Farrell spent 13 years as the chief marketing officer for USA Swimming, along with two stints working for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He more recently served as the executive director of World Long Drive and started his own marketing firm, Farrell Sports, with several clients involved in the Olympic movement.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role at such an exciting time,” Farrell said. “There’s a fresh sense of momentum and possibility across the sport. In the months to come, I’m eager to collaborate with our amazing athletes, passionate fans and dedicated partners to keep growing the community we all care so deeply about.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. took gold at the world championships in Boston in three of the four disciplines for the first time in its history. Ilia Malinin won his second consecutive men’s title and is the prohibitive favorite for the 2026 Olympics, while the ice dance duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates also will be favored after winning their third straight world title.

The big surprise was Alysa Liu, a member of its 2022 Olympic team who returned from a nearly two-year retirement to become the first American woman in nearly two decades to stand atop the podium at the world championships.

Then, earlier this month, Liu delivered a flawless free skate to help the U.S. win its sixth gold medal at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo, making the Americans the favorites to defend their gold medal in the team event at the Winter Games.

The Americans won two gold medals and a bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but they haven’t won more than three figure skating medals at any Winter Games since taking four when they hosted in Squaw Valley in 1960.

“It’s clear that Matt brings the expertise and vision needed to lead U.S. Figure Skating through the lead-up to the 2026 Olympics and beyond,” said Sam Auxier, who had been serving as the interim CEO ever since Tracy Marek resigned last October, and who will resume his role as board president. “His proven leadership within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement, combined with his deep knowledge of the sports industry and bold, strategic thinking will help accelerate the sport and the organization into a new era of growth and success.”

