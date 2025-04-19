Canada blasts Finland 8-1 to face the US in another women’s ice hockey worlds final

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Canada blasted Finland 8-1 at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Saturday and…

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Canada blasted Finland 8-1 at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Saturday and set up another final against archrival the United States.

The Canadians scored four goals in the span of 1:58. Daryl Watts scored twice, Claire Thompson had a goal and two assists, captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse and Danielle Serdachny each registered a goal and an assist, and Erin Ambrose and Emily Clark also scored. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 19 shots.

With her two points, Poulin surpassed Hayley Wickenheiser to become the most prolific Canadian with 88 points in women’s worlds history.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” the forward said.

“I would not be here without any of my teammates along the way. I was part of this team at 18 with all of my idols — Wickenheiser, Ouellette, there’s a lot of my heroes,” the 34-year-old Poulin added. “That’s why I’m here, they made me love the game even more. And my teammates again today. I love the game, it’s so much fun and I feel lucky to play and wear this jersey.”

Poulin leads the scoring table at the tournament with 11 points from four goals and seven assists.

Canada and the U.S. will meet in the final for the 23rd time in 24 worlds. Canada has won 13 times and the U.S., which has never missed a final, 10 times.

The Finns actually scored first in the semifinal, capitalizing on a defensive error for a goal by Michelle Karvinen after just 46 seconds.

Canada equalizing 1:42 later through Ambrose and didn’t allow any more drama.

Earlier, Kelly Pannek scored to rally the United States past the Czech Republic 2-1 in their semifinal.

With the victory, the Americans improved to 6-0 against the Czechs all-time at the worlds and 3-0 in semifinals.

Laila Edwards also scored for the U.S. and captain Hilary Knight recorded an assist to increase her record at the worlds to 52. U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel made 10 saves.

“I’m proud of how this team fought tonight,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “Pucks were not bouncing our way early but we dug in and pulled it off.”

Pannek has earned at least a point in every U.S. game and leads the team with four goals.

Pannek skated around the net and her backhand shot was saved by Czech goalie Klára Peslarová, but she netted the winner on a rebound 8:26 into the final period.

In the second period where the Americans pushed hard for an equalizer, outshooting the Czechs 17-2 and 45-11 overall, Edwards got it 8:56 in, wristing a shot into the roof of the net from the left circle on a power play.

Tereze Plosová scored for the Czechs, who will play the bronze medal game against Finland for the fourth straight tournament.

The Czechs stunned the hot favorite, taking a lead with 4:32 left in the opening period to the delight of the sell-out crowd of almost 6,000. Klára Hymlárová seized the puck behind the goal and fed Plosová, who shot over the shoulder of Frankel.

