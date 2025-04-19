Union Berlin and Stuttgart set Bundesliga record with 8 goals before halftime

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin and Stuttgart made their Bundesliga game the first to feature eight goals before halftime. The…

The score was 4-4 at halftime, and Saturday’s game finished that way after a much quieter second half.

Andre Ilic scored twice for Berlin, while Stuttgart had four different scorers.

While most of the goals came from set-pieces, Union defender Leopold Querfeld made his mark with a powerful shot into the top-right corner from 34 meters (37 yards) out.

It wasn’t a day for the goalkeepers as Union’s goals came from just five shots on target all game. Stuttgart had six shots on target.

Stuttgart is 11th after a setback to its faint hopes of qualifying for European competition next season and Union is 13th after a draw which ensured it cannot be relegated this season.

