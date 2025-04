Tyler Anderson shuts down Giants, Zach Neto has RBI double in Angels’ 2-0 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Anderson gave up three hits and struck out six over six innings, Zach Neto hit…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Anderson gave up three hits and struck out six over six innings, Zach Neto hit an RBI double in his first at-bat of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Friday night.

Brock Burke, Ryan Zeferjahn and Kenley Jansen each threw scoreless innings in relief of Anderson (2-0), with Jansen getting his 452nd career save. as the Angels snapped a four-game losing streak.

Logan Webb (2-1) struck out 12 while giving up four hits and walking none over six innings, but he stumbled after whiffing Jorge Soler and Logan O’Hoppe to open the second.

Nolan Schanuel roped a double to right-center field, and Neto — who missed the first three weeks of the season while rehabilitating his surgically repaired right shoulder — rifled a 106-mph one-hopper past shortstop Willy Adames and into left-center for an RBI double and a 1-0 lead.

Kyren Paris hit a grounder to the left of third baseman Matt Chapman that deflected off the glove of the five-time Gold Glove Award winner and into left field for an error that allowed Neto to score an unearned run to make it 2-0.

No. 9 hitter Jo Adell doubled and singled twice for the Angels.

Key moment

With a runner on first and two outs in the seventh, Paris, the Angels’ second baseman, made a lunging, backhand grab of LaMonte Wade Jr.’s one-hop smash and threw to first for the out, preventing the Giants from putting two on for the top of the order.

Key stat

The left-handed Anderson has limited right-handed hitters to a major league-low .077 average (4 for 52) this season (minimum 50 plate appearances) after he held Heliot Ramos, Adames, Chapman, Wilmer Flores and Tyler Fitzgerald to a combined 1 for 12.

Up next

Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.20 ERA) will start against Giants RHP Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.80 ERA) on Saturday.

