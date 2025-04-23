Turang leads Brewers against the Giants following 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (13-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-9, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Milwaukee Brewers (13-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-9, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-1, 1.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Brewers +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants after Brice Turang’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

San Francisco has gone 5-3 in home games and 15-9 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Milwaukee has gone 4-7 on the road and 13-11 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has three home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI while hitting .315 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with 14 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and five home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-32 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

