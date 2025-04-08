Tovar leads Rockies against the Brewers after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (5-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-7) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 2.08 ERA,…

Milwaukee Brewers (5-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-7)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 2.08 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 2.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Rockies +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers after Ezequiel Tovar had four hits against the Athletics on Sunday.

Colorado had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 179 home runs.

Milwaukee went 93-69 overall and 46-35 in road games a season ago. The Brewers pitching staff put up a 3.65 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Brewers: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (illness), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

