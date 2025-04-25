Top seeds Zverev and Sabalenka advance with easy victories at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka scored comfortable victories in their opening matches at the Madrid…

MADRID (AP) — Top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka scored comfortable victories in their opening matches at the Madrid Open on Friday.

Zverev cruised past home favorite Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2, while Sabalenka triumphed against qualifier Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev, the Madrid champion in 2018 and 2021, extended his winning streak to six matches. The German player moved to No. 2 in the world after capturing the Munich title last weekend.

“A good match, I knew I had to focus against Roberto,” said Zverev, who improved to 24-5 in Madrid. “This is my favourite center court in the world, I only lost twice here in my entire life. I hope that stays the way throughout the next 10 days and that I can continue playing good tennis.”

In the third round, Zverev faces Nuno Borges or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Sabalenka tops Blinkova

Sabalenka, Madrid winner in 2021 and 2023 and last year’s runner-up to Iga Swiatek, converted three of her seven break opportunities to defeat the 76th-ranked Blinkova.

The top-ranked Sabalenka will face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens in the third round.

Anastasia Potapova upset eighth-seeded Qinwen Zheng, while 15th-seeded Amanda Anisimova lost to fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. Sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini eased past Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-2.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula reached the third round by defeating Eva Lys 6-2, 6-2. Pegula reached the Madrid final in 2022, losing to Ons Jabeur.

Pegula, who has a tour-leading 27 wins, will next face Moyuka Uchijima, who defeated Jabeur in three sets.

Fritz advances

In other action on the men’s side, fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz of the U.S. — who returned from an abdominal injury that kept him sidelined since Miami — routed Christopher O’Connell of Britain 6-1, 6-4, and Casper Ruud beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4.

“It feels great to come back and play a really solid match,” Fritz said. “The first ball I hit since the match I lost in Miami was the day before I flew here, so I had three weeks of nothing, then five days of tennis. I’m super happy I can come out and produce that level on the little bit of prep I had.”

Fellow American Ben Shelton rallied past Mariano Navone 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. The 85th-ranked Navone served for the match at 5-4 in the third set.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, while Daniil Medvedev advanced after Laslo Djere withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

Gael Monfils, who on Wednesday became the oldest winner in the tournament’s history, withdrew from his meeting with defending champion Andrey Rublev because of an illness.

Holger, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Barcelona final last weekend, retired because of a thigh injury with Flavio Cobolli leading 6-2 in the first set.

