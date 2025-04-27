Timberwolves rally to beat Lakers, take 3-1 series lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels converted a three-point play with 39.5 seconds left for the lead and stole the ensuing…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels converted a three-point play with 39.5 seconds left for the lead and stole the ensuing inbounds pass from LeBron James, leading a rally by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers that put them up 3-1 in the first-round series on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards, who had 43 points to lead Minnesota in scoring for the first time in this edition of the NBA playoffs, drew a foul on James during a drive to the lane with 10 seconds left and hit both free throws.

With Luka Doncic and James well-defensed along the arc, the ball went to Austin Reaves in the corner for the tying attempt that rimmed out and was rebounded by McDaniels at the buzzer.

Julius Randle added 25 points and McDaniels had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter.

Doncic bounced back from a bad stomach bug with 38 points on 13-for-28 shooting, but the Lakers were headed home for a win-or-be-eliminated Game 5 on Wednesday.

KNICK 94, PISTONS 93

DETROIT (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46.6 seconds left and finished with 27 points, Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 11 assists and New York beat Detroit to take a 3-1 lead in its first-round playoff series.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first playoff triple-double but missed two shots and turned the ball over in the final 1:07.

Tim Hardaway Jr. shot a 3-pointer just before the buzzer and drew some light contact from New York’s Josh Hart that wasn’t called a foul at the end of a physical game with few whistles from the officials.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in New York.

The Pistons have lost nine straight home playoff games since 2008, equaling an NBA record set by Philadelphia from 1968 to 1971.

CELTICS 107, MAGIC 98

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Boston took a 3-1 lead in its NBA playoff series with a win over Orlando.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points, including a dunk of his own missed layup that put Boston ahead for keeps with 3:58 left. Derrick White finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 31 points.

Game 5 of the best-of-7 first-round series will be played Tuesday night in Boston.

Franz Wagner had 24 points and seven assists for Orlando. Corey Joseph added 12 points, the highest scoring output for a Magic guard in the series.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis, who played only 22 minutes due to foul trouble, helped Boston overcome shooting 9 for 31 from 3-point range with dominant inside play in the first half.

The Magic shot 8 for 29 from behind the arc.

Boston guard Jrue Holiday sat out a second straight game with a strained right hamstring.

A dunk by Porzingis started an 18-3 run by Boston midway through the first half. A 3-pointer by Porzingis gave the Celtics a nine-point lead, the largest of the game, with 7:45 left in the second quarter.

The Magic never led after that, but a dunk by Wendell Carter Jr. tied the game at 91 with 4:18 remaining.

