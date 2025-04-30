Thuram and Dumfries return to energize Inter in draw at Barcelona in Champions League semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries returned and so did the goals for Inter Milan. Dumfries scored…

Dumfries scored two and set up the opener for Thuram as Inter drew 3-3 at Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

“I’m happy, it was a difficult period for me because of the injury but now I’m back,” Dumfries told broadcaster Amazon Prime. “It was certainly a great return.”

Inter had lost its previous three matches without scoring a goal — the first time that had happened in more than 13 years. That run had seen it surrender its Serie A lead and exit the Italian Cup.

Thuram had missed those three matches with a left thigh injury. Dumfries had been sidelined for even longer, missing eight matches with a hamstring problem before returning as a late substitute last weekend.

The duo immediately showed Inter what it had been missing as Thuram back-heeled in a cross by Dumfries to stun Barcelona just seconds after kickoff.

One person in the stands who remained unmoved by the sublime strike was Thuram’s father — former Parma, Juventus and Barcelona defender Lilian Thuram.

“He’s a difficult father, he always wants more from me,” Thuram said with a smile. “I think he was happy but not more than that because we were only at the start of the match.

“I’m happy to be back on the field. At this point of the season many players aren’t 100% but even when you’re not at your best you want to give everything for this shirt.”

It was Thuram’s 18th goal of the season for Inter. He has also weighed in with nine assists.

Dumfries then doubled Inter’s lead in the 21st minute with a bicycle kick. He became the first Dutch player to both score and assist in a Champions League semifinal since Wesley Sneijder — coincidentally also for Inter against Barcelona, in 2010.

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres hauled the hosts level shortly before halftime but Dumfries notched his second in the 64th, heading home a corner kick to put Inter back ahead.

“We have missed Thuram and Dumfries,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “Thuram returned to training yesterday and I don’t think he kicked a ball until the warmup tonight. They had a great game.”

However, Barcelona was quickly back level when Raphinha’s blistering shot from outside the top of the box struck the crossbar and ricocheted in off the back of Yann Sommer, going down as an own goal by the Inter goalkeeper.

“We had a good game,” Dumfries said. “I think after three straight defeats we saw the real Inter, playing with heart. I’m proud of us.

“Obviously we wanted to win but I think it was a good game and everything’s still open, we’ll see at San Siro.”

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

