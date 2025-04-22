Thibodeau critical of ‘huge discrepancy’ in free throws after Knicks fall to Pistons in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks left the court for halftime down by six on the scoreboard and…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks left the court for halftime down by six on the scoreboard and way behind in the free throw statistics.

The Detroit Pistons wound up shooting 34 free throws Monday night in their 100-94 victory over the Knicks, who took 19 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

The series is even and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said afterward the free throws need to be as well.

“Obviously huge discrepancy in free throws,” Thibodeau said. “Huge. I’ve got to take a look at that.”

Thibodeau felt that Jalen Brunson, his point guard, wasn’t getting the same type of calls that fellow All-Star Cade Cunningham received. The Knicks clearly want to be physical with Cunningham, as they were in their Game 1 victory, but struggled to do it without being whistled for fouls Monday.

“I don’t understand how on one side you talk about direct line drives. The guy is getting fouled and it’s not being called,” Thibodeau said. “And look, I don’t really give a crap how they call the game, as long as it’s consistent on both sides. So, if Cunningham is driving and there is marginal contact and he is getting to the line, then Jalen deserves to be getting to the line. It’s really that simple.”

The free throws for those two players were actually about even. Cunningham finished 10 for 12, while Brunson was 9 for 11. And Ausar Thompson, the primary defender on Brunson, fouled out of the game.

But the Knicks struggled to shake their frustration with the officiating in the first half. The Pistons took 14 free throws in the first two quarters and Brunson attempted the only two given to the Knicks.

Thibodeau frequently complains about the pounding Brunson takes and the Knicks keep a close eye on the officiating, even taking the rare step of including a breakdown of the game’s three officials and some of their relevant stats in their pregame media notes.

Brunson thinks maybe they need to worry less during the games.

“Regardless if fouls are being called or not called, we’ve got to adjust and I feel like we did that a little too late into the game,” he said. “And so regardless of how it’s reffed, we’ve got to adjust and we’ve got to adapt to that and go on from there.”

