ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Magic advance to the NBA playoffs, defeating the Hawks 120-95 to claim the 7th seed…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Magic advance to the NBA playoffs, defeating the Hawks 120-95 to claim the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.