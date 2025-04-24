The Latest: NFL prospects and teams get ready for the draft in Green Bay

The NFL draft is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Miami QB Cam Ward…

The NFL draft is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Miami QB Cam Ward is expected to be the first pick to the Tennessee Titans.

There will be a red carpet before the draft, where players will show off their style on an Oscars-like runway.

Here’s the latest:

Hairston feels at home in Green Bay

With a number of mock drafts linking him to the Green Bay Packers, Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston looked at the thousands of fans in the Lambeau Field stands during his red-carpet entrance and tried to envision himself playing here.

Hairston said the possibility would be “lit” and noted that he’d benefit from the fact that former Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine already plays for the Packers.

No nerves for Alabama QB Milroe

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe seems at ease as he awaits his fate in the draft amid varying outside opinions on when he might get taken.

Milroe said whatever team takes him, he will know that’s what God had in store for him.

Golden’s outfit is good as gold

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden’s outfit lives up to his name.

He’s wearing a black-and-gold suit plus a chain with a large “G,” which he calls a nod to his “Golden Child” nickname.

Golden says his late grandmother always wanted one of her grandchildren to make it to the NFL.

Ashton Jeanty offers advice to young players

Ashton Jeanty led Boise State to a College Football Playoff berth and could get taken earlier than any running back since Saquon Barkley got taken second overall in 2018.

His message to future draft hopefuls? Don’t let anybody tell you, you can’t.

NIL draft? Players cash in on red carpet

Competition was fierce again this year among companies hoping to outfit prospects in their suits.

Baynes + Baker co-founder Ravi Punn says players sometimes earn six figures to rep a brand, especially in the era of name, image and likeness earnings. He called the NFL draft “the Oscars of sports.”

“The suits are seen for a few hours before the draft, during the draft, the next day when outfits are getting graded — and forever online with social media,” Punn said.

1st-round draft order 21-32

21. Steelers

22. Chargers

23. Packers

24. Vikings

25. Texans

26. Rams

27. Ravens

28. Lions

29. Commanders

30. Bills

31. Chiefs

32. Eagles

1st-round draft order 11-20

11. 49ers

12. Cowboys

13. Dolphins

14. Colts

15. Falcons

16. Cardinals

17. Bengals

18. Seahawks

19. Buccaneers

20. Broncos

1st-round draft order 1-10

1. Titans

2. Browns

3. Giants

4. Patriots

5. Jaguars

6. Raiders

7. Jets

8. Panthers

9. Saints

10. Bears

Picks 6-10 of AP’s NFL mock draft

6. Las Vegas Raiders: ASHTON JEANTY, RUNNING BACK, BOISE STATE

7. New York Jets: WILL CAMPBELL, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, LSU

8. Carolina Panthers: JALON WALKER, EDGE RUSHER, GEORGIA

9. New England Patriots (from the New Orleans Saints): ARMAND MEMBOU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, MISSOURI

10. Denver Broncos (from the Chicago Bears): TYLER WARREN, TIGHT END, PENN STATE

The top 5 of AP’s NFL mock draft

1. Tennessee Titans: CAM WARD, QUARTERBACK, MIAMI

2. Cleveland Browns: TRAVIS HUNTER, CORNERBACK/WIDE RECEIVER, COLORADO

3. New York Giants: ABDUL CARTER, EDGE RUSHER, PENN STATE

4. New Orleans Saints (from the New England Patriots): SHEDEUR SANDERS, QUARTERBACK, COLORADO

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: MASON GRAHAM, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

Tradeless 1st round?

This year’s NFL draft is on target to achieve a first.

Barring a last-minute trade, every team will go into the draft with its original first-round pick for the first time in the common draft era that began in 1967.

That’s in stark contrast to recent years when teams were much more willing to trade away or swap first-round picks.

How to watch, listen to the NFL draft

The 2025 draft will be televised on ABC/ESPN and NFL Network. It will air on the radio through SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio.

The first round commences at 8 p.m. EDT. The second and third rounds will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, and the fourth through seventh rounds will be at noon on Saturday.

Green Bay provides unique draft setting

The league’s smallest market spent nearly a decade seeking to host the NFL draft. That quest has finally become reality.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy has said he expects a total attendance of 250,000 over the event’s three days, a major drop from the record 775,000 fans who attended last year’s draft in Detroit. But the Lambeau Field setting, with its hall of fame, museum and small-town charm, will give attendees a chance to take in the league’s rich history in Green Bay.

