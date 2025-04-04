Live Radio
Texas Rangers plan to activate 3B Josh Jung from 10-day IL Tuesday

The Associated Press

April 4, 2025, 9:32 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers plan to activate third baseman Josh Jung from the 10-day injured list Tuesday pending his performance in two rehab games this weekend.

Manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay that Jung will be a designated hitter Saturday and play in the field Sunday for Double-A Frisco.

Jung was placed on the IL with neck spasms following Texas’ second game of the season on March 28.

The Rangers open a road series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Texas also placed right-handed starter Jack Leiter on the 15-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a blister on his middle finger. To replace Leiter, the Rangers recalled left-hander Patrick Corbin from Frisco.

