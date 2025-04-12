Tatis and Sheets homer to back sharp Pivetta as Padres beat Rockies 8-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gavin Sheets homered, Nick Pivetta struck out 10 and combined with two…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gavin Sheets homered, Nick Pivetta struck out 10 and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-0 on Friday night for their fourth win in five games.

Jose Iglesias hit two RBI singles in the Padres’ six-run fifth inning and Elías Díaz added a two-run single against his former team.

Pivetta (2-1) allowed three hits in seven innings and walked one. He came in 0-4 with a 16.20 ERA in four previous starts against the Rockies. Relievers Yuki Matsui and Alek Jakob each threw a perfect inning.

Tatis returned to the lineup after leaving Tuesday night night’s game against the Athletics after aggravating a shoulder injury. He hit a 411-foot homer into the Padres’ bullpen beyond the center field fence off Angel Chivilli as fog rolled into Petco Park in the sixth inning. It was his third.

Tatis singled, stole second base and scored on Manny Machado’s ground-rule double in the fifth. The Padres sent 12 to the plate and scored six runs on six hits, two walks, an error, a catcher’s interference and a stolen base.

Díaz was facing the Rockies for the first time since they released him in August. He signed a minor league deal with the Padres and was brought up in early September.

Sheets homered to right in the seventh, his second.

Germán Márquez (0-2) faced the first nine batters in the fifth before being relieved by Chivilli. Márquez allowed six runs, five earned, and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Xander Bogaerts singled leading off the fifth to extend his hitting streak to six games. He scored on Iglesias’ first single of the inning and greeted Chivilli with a walk.

Márquez needs four strikeouts to reach 1,000 for his career.

Rockies RHP Chase Dollander (1-0, 7.20 ERA) and Padres LHP Kyle Hart (1-0, 11.12) are scheduled to start Saturday night.

