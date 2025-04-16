Tatis and Machado each drive in 2 runs as the Padres beat the Cubs 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado each drove in two runs and Nick Pivetta pitched six…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado each drove in two runs and Nick Pivetta pitched six strong innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Wednesday to take two of three in a series between National League division leaders.

The Padres improved to a major league-best 15-4. The NL West leaders have won 12 of 13 home games, with the lone loss coming on Tuesday night in 10 innings against Chicago.

The Central-leading Cubs (12-9) took two of three from the Padres at Wrigley Field earlier in the month.

Tatis and Machado each hit an RBI single in the third off Matthew Boyd. Machado hit an RBI double in the seventh off Daniel Palencia, and Tatis drew a bases-loaded walk against Luke Little with two outs in the eighth.

It was a rematch of an April 5 pitching matchup, when Boyd beat Pivetta and the Padres 7-1 at Wrigley Field. Pivetta lasted only three innings.

This time, Pivetta (3-1) allowed one run and four hits in a sharp performance. He struck out six and walked one.

Boyd (1-2) was charged with two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Robert Suarez pitched a perfect ninth for his big league-leading eighth save.

The Cubs loaded the bases with no outs in the third on two singles and a walk, but it managed just one run. Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly before Seiya Suzuki grounded into a double play.

Pete Crow-Armstrong homered off San Diego’s Wandy Peralta leading off the eighth, his third.

Key moment

Both of Machado’s run-scoring hits came with two outs.

Key stat

Tatis has reached base in the 18 games he’s played this year. He missed one game last week after aggravating a shoulder injury.

Up next

Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (0-0, 1.00 ERA takes the mound on Friday against Arizona.

Padres left-hander Kyle Hart (2-0, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night at Houston.

