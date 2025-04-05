Tanner Scott becomes 5th pitcher since 1988 to face 3 batters and throw 3 pitches and get save

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tanner Scott gave up a leadoff single in the ninth inning and still managed to become the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tanner Scott gave up a leadoff single in the ninth inning and still managed to become the fifth pitcher since 1988 to get a three-pitch save while facing three batters.

The Dodgers closer finished a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday that improved Los Angeles to 9-1.

Scott allowed a leadoff single to Bryce Harper on a slider, got Alex Bohm to ground a fastball into a 6-4-3 double play and retired Max Kepler on a flyout with a fastball for his third save.

Since MLB started tracking pitch counts in 1988, the only others to achieve the feat were Pittsburgh’s Barry Jones at the New York Mets on Oct. 2, 1992 (Don Slaught, Gary Varsho and Alex Cole); Toronto’s Duane Ward at Minnesota on June 15, 1993 (Kirby Puckett, Brian Harper and Dave Winfield); Colorado’s Steve Reed at San Diego on May 8, 1994 (Archi Cianfrocco, Dave Staton and Billy Bean); and the New York Yankees’ Mariano Rivera at St. Louis on June 15, 2003 (Albert Pujols, Tino Martinez and Jim Edmonds).

Scott, a 30-year-old left-hander coming off his first year as an All-Star, signed a $72 million, four-year contract with the Dodgers as a free agent in January.

