Sweden defeats Germany to open women’s hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Sweden defeated Germany 5-2 to open the women’s hockey world championship on Wednesday.

Hanna Thuvik scored the first goal of the tournament 10:34 into the opening period for Sweden. Mira Hallin doubled the lead midway through the second in a Group B game.

Luisa Welcke reduced the German deficit to 2-1 in the second period before Anna Kjellbin and Thea Johansson both scored in the third for Sweden.

Emily Nix netted in the third for Germany on a power play with Hanna Olsson finshing off the five-goal Swedish tally by scoring into an empty net.

Later Wednesday, the United States faces Finland in a Group A match between last year’s runnerup and the bronze medalist. The host Czech Republic — bronze medalists twice in the last three tournaments — plays Switzerland also in Group A.

The U.S. and defending champion Canada are the tournament favorites, continuing a long-standing cross-border rivalry. Canada has won 13 world titles followed by the U.S. with 10 spanning the previous 23 championships.

Finland is the only other team apart from Canada and the U.S. to reach the final, doing so in 2019.

Canada opens its title defense against Finland on Thursday.

The 12-day, 10-nation tournament in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice represents the final major international tune-up before the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

The teams are divided into two groups for a preliminary round. All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B qualify for the playoffs.

The bottom two from Group B, which also features Japan, Norway and Hungary, are relegated.

