Suns All-Star Kevin Durant to sit out final 2 games with ankle injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant will not play the final two games of the season because of a sprained ankle.

Durant missed his sixth straight game against San Antonio on Friday night and coach Mike Budenholzer said he’s not expected to play Sunday at Sacramento.

Durant was injured on March 30 against Houston when he stepped on the foot of the Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. in the third quarter. The 11-time All-NBA forward couldn’t put weight on his left leg after the injury and hasn’t played since.

Durant is sixth in the NBA scoring at 26.3 points per game while averaging 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

