Stephenson scores in 7th round of shootout to give Kraken 3-2 win over Blues

SEATTLE (AP) — Chandler Stephenson scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Seattle Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jaden Schwartz, Michael Eyssimont and Shane Wright scored in regulation for Seattle, and Tye Kartye had two assists. Philipp Grubauer had 20 saves.

Nick Leddy had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington finished with 14 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko also scored in the tiebreaker for Seattle, and Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas tallied for St. Louis.

After Stephenson scored, rookie Jimmy Snuggerud’s attempt was wide left to give the Kraken the win.

Faksa tied the score 1-1 at 1:06 of the third, backhanding a rebound from a sharp angle.

Eyssimont put the Kraken back ahead at 6:44, scoring on the rebound of a shot by Kartye.

However, Parayko scored on a backhander through Grubauer’s five-hole after a give-and-go with Thomas at 7:21, and Leddy scored on a slap shot through traffic 13 seconds later to put the Blues up 3-2.

Wright tied it again at 9:53 with a deflection off his left skate.

After a scoreless first period, Schwartz gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 3:44 of the second with his 25th of the season. Schwartz’s pass for Stephenson on a 2-on-2 rush, was blocked by a sliding Leddy. The puck came back to Schwartz and he scored in the open side of the net as Binnington had slid to his right to play the pass.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis lost its third straight after 12-game win streak and trails Minnesota by one point for the first wild card in the West with one game remaining for both teams.

Kraken: Seattle, already elminated from playoff contention, snapped a two-game skid.

Key moment

Jamie Oleksiak’s pass in front went off Wright’s left skate and past Binnington to tie the score 3-3 midway through the third period.

Key stat

Seattle finished with a season-low 17 shots on goal, the third time in six games it was held below 20.

Up next

Blues host Utah on Tuesday to finish season, and Kraken host Los Angeles in finale.

